Haden had a team-high 12 tackles (eight solo) and an interception during Sunday's 17-10 win over New England.

The 12 tackles were the most in a game for Haden since 2014. He also had his second interception of the season for a defense that has struggled to force turnovers all season. Through 14 games Pittsburgh is minus nine in turnovers, fifth worst in the league. They face New Orleans -- who is plus eight in turnovers -- in Week 16.