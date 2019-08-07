Haden appeared to suffer an injury during Wednesday's practice, and left the field on a cart, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Haden got tangled up with a receiver during practice, and was unable to leave the field under his own power. The team announced they are evaluating him for what appears to be a "minor" ankle injury. For right now, it seems that Haden avoided a major injury, but expect the team to keep updating his status in the coming days.