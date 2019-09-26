Steelers' Joe Haden: No practice Thursday
Haden (shoulder) did not practice Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Haden continues to manage a lingering shoulder injury. He took two days off practice last week as a precaution before suiting up Week 3, so it's possible that Haden is simply taking a similarly cautious approach. If he's able to put together a full practice Friday or Saturday, Haden will likely suit up Monday against the Bengals.
