Haden (shoulder) did not practice Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Haden continues to manage a lingering shoulder injury. He took two days off practice last week as a precaution before suiting up Week 3, so it's possible that Haden is simply taking a similarly cautious approach. If he's able to put together a full practice Friday or Saturday, Haden will likely suit up Monday against the Bengals.

