Play

Haden (shoulder) did not practice Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Haden was bothered by a shoulder issue throughout last week's practices and aggravated the injury during Sunday's loss to the Seahawks. He appears to be trending towards sitting out Week 3 versus the 49ers, and a timetable for Haden's recovery remains undisclosed.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories