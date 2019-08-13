Haden did not practice Tuesday due to a contusion in his foot, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Haden exited practice on a cart last week after getting tangled up with a receiver. His injury was originally disclosed as an ankle issue, and has now been revealed to be a foot contusion. When fully Healthy, Haden projects to start at left cornerback for Pittsburgh.

More News
Our Latest Stories