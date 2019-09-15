Haden (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Haden was a full participant in Friday's practice after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday. The veteran cornerback appears to have recovered from the shoulder injury he sustained in a Week 1 loss to the Patriots, and now looks set for his usual starting role opposite Steven Nelson.

