Haden (shoulder) is considered questionable for Sunday's contest against Seattle.

Haden missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, but he was able to fully participate in Friday's session. The 30-year-old sustained the injury in last Sunday's season opener. If Haden can't suit up Sunday, Mike Hilton and Artie Burns would likely be the candidates to take over his starting role opposite Steven Nelson.

