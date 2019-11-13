Play

Haden (illness) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Browns, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Haden popped up on the injury report as a non-participant during Wednesday's practice. The veteran cornerback will need a quick recovery to get healthy enough for the divisional contest. Haden has been solid in coverage this year, allowing 6.8 YPT and just two touchdowns, and the 30-year-old notched his first pick of the year this past Sunday against the Rams. If Haden's unable to go, Artie Burns figures to start behind Steven Nelson and Mike Hilton.

