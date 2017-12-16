Haden (leg) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Haden returned as a limited participant in practice this week and will likely be a game-day decision Sunday. There is no clear indication on whether he is expected to play at this point, and with Coty Sensabaugh (shoulder) also listed as questionable, the Steelers secondary depth could be tested against the Patriots.

