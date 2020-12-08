Haden is considered questionable to return to Monday's game against Washington after potentially suffering a concussion, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Haden will need to pass the team doctor's tests in order to have any chance at returning. If he ultimately does not return, look for Mike Hilton and James Pierre to potentially see increased roles.
