Haden was absent from the Steelers' injury report ahead of Monday's matchup with the Buccaneers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Haden was sidelined for last week's loss to the Chiefs, and his absence was certainly noticed. He was a full participant at practice throughout the week, so there is no surprise that he will return Monday night. Barring any setbacks, look for the lockdown cornerback to take on his usual role.