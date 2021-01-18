site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Steelers' Joe Haden: Rejoins active roster
RotoWire Staff
Jan 18, 2021
Haden was reactivated to the Steelers' roster Monday.
After clearing the league's COVID-19 protocols, Haden will be able to rejoin the team. The cornerback recorded 52 tackles (44 solo), two interceptions and 12 pass breakups through 14 games in the 2020 season.
