Haden (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Haden failed to practice this week and was given a doubtful designation heading into the weekend, so there was never much hope for him suiting up in Pittsburgh's home opener. With Haden sidelined, fellow cornerbacks Mike Hilton and Cameron Sutton should both see heightened snap counts.

