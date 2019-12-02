Haden recorded two tackles (both solo) and an interception in Pittsburgh's 20-13 win over Cleveland on Sunday.

Haden intercepted a Baker Mayfield pass intended for Jarvis Landry at the Pittsburgh 38-yard line to slam the door on Cleveland's attempt to tie the game in the final minutes. It was Haden's second interception this season -- both in the last four games -- giving him 24 in his 10-year career. Pittsburgh heads to Arizona in Week 14to face Kyler Murray who has thrown just six interceptions this season.