Steelers' Joe Haden: Secures victory with interception
Haden recorded two tackles (both solo) and an interception in Pittsburgh's 20-13 win over Cleveland on Sunday.
Haden intercepted a Baker Mayfield pass intended for Jarvis Landry at the Pittsburgh 38-yard line to slam the door on Cleveland's attempt to tie the game in the final minutes. It was Haden's second interception this season -- both in the last four games -- giving him 24 in his 10-year career. Pittsburgh heads to Arizona in Week 14to face Kyler Murray who has thrown just six interceptions this season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: For the stretch
The Chiefs offense has created plenty of value at running back, and Darwin Thompson could be...
-
Injury Report: Question marks
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 13, with one big name ruled out late that...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Trust in Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold has turned his season around, and another prime matchup for Week 13 makes him Jamey...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Week 13 is huge for lots of Fantasy teams with playoff spots on the line,and there lots to...