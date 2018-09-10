Haden (hamstring) will undergo an MRI on Monday, Joe Rutter of TribLive.com reports.

Haden was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Browns shortly after suffering his hamstring injury, but the severity of the issue is yet unknown. He'll have a more concrete return timetable after getting the MRI results. Mike Hilton filled in for Haden after the injury and will figure to continue as the replacement as long as Haden is out.

