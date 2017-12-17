Haden (upper leg), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, is expected to play in the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Steelers are viewing Haden as a game-time call, but based on how the cornerback looked in practice this week, the team believes he'll be able to return from a four-game absence. Haden's availability in Week 15 would take on more importance than usual given the difficult matchup with the potent New England passing attack, along with the fact that the cornerback that has mostly filled in for him of late, Coty Sensabaugh (shoulder), is also questionable.