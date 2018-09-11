Haden (hamstring) is still being evaluated but could potentially be available for Wednesday's practice, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Haden suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain during Sunday's season opener against the Browns and was unable to return. There appears to still be a lot of uncertainty surrounding Haden's health, so look for an official update later this week when Pittsburgh releases its first injury report.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • usatsi-10529695-greg-olsen-panthers-wc.jpg

    Week 2 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...

  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos

    Week 2 Trade Values

    James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most...

  • case-keenum.jpg

    Week 2 Streamers

    Heath Cummings finds Week 2 tight ends for owners who lost their's in Week 1 and offers streaming...