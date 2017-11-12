Steelers' Joe Haden: Suffers broken leg
Haden broke his fibula during Sunday's matchup with the Colts, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
With news of this injury, the Steelers only have four healthy cornerbacks remaining on their roster. Haden could be placed on injured reserve since there are just seven games left in the season, and either William Gay or Coty Sensabaugh will fill into a starting cornerback role for the time being.
