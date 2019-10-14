Haden suffered a groin injury in Sunday's game against the Chargers, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

The extent of Haden's injury is not yet certain, but he was unable to finish Sunday's contest. He will have an extra week to recover before the Steelers' next game with his team on bye in Week 7.

