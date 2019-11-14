Haden (illness) is active for Thursday's divisional tilt against the Browns, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Haden was initially listed as questionable for Thursday's contest due to an illness, but he's managed a quick recovery. The 30-year-old cornerback stands to play his usual starting role across from Steven Nelson. He'll work to contain quarterback Baker Mayfield, who's gone two consecutive games without throwing an interception.