Steelers' Joe Haden: Suiting up versus Browns
Haden (illness) is active for Thursday's divisional tilt against the Browns, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Haden was initially listed as questionable for Thursday's contest due to an illness, but he's managed a quick recovery. The 30-year-old cornerback stands to play his usual starting role across from Steven Nelson. He'll work to contain quarterback Baker Mayfield, who's gone two consecutive games without throwing an interception.
