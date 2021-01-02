Haden has tested positive for the coronavirus and will be sidelined for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Browns and potentially Round 1 of the playoffs as a result, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

The NFL's COVID-19 protocols mandate a player who tests positive must isolate for a minimum of 10 days. Thus, it is hard to see any scenario that Haden will be able to paly Wild Card Weekend unless his positive test came earlier in the week. In his absence, look for MIke Hilton to replace him at cornerback opposite Steven Nelson.