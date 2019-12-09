Haden had four tackles (all solo) and two interceptions in Pittsburgh's 23-17 win over Arizona on Sunday.

Just as he did the previous week Haden intercepted a pass in the final minutes to preserve the win for the Steelers. Earlier in the game his interception ended a drive in Pittsburgh territory to maintain a 13-10 lead. Haden now has four interceptions this season -- all within the past five games -- and the Pittsburgh defense is second in the league with 18 interceptions. In Week 15 Pittsburgh faces Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen who has thrown just eight interceptions this season and only one in his last eight games.