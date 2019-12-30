Haden had three tackles (all solo), an interception and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Ravens.

Showing no lingering effects of his recent foot issues Haden finished the 2019 season with his fifth interception -- the most since his 2010 rookie season (six). The veteran cornerback tied for fourth in the league in interceptions -- and shared the team lead with Mikah Fitzpatrick -- while totaling 65 tackles with one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 16 games. Haden has one year remaining on his current contract.