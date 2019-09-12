Steelers' Joe Haden: Unable to practice
Haden (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.
Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Haden may be limited in practice throughout the week, but is optimistic for his Week 2 availability so the corner can't be ruled out yet. The 30-year-old suffered the injury during Sunday's game against the Patriots, and could be receiving a rest day leading into this weekend's action. In any event, if Haden can't suit up, Mike Hilton and Artie Burns would be candidates to see increased work in his place.
