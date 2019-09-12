Haden (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.

Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Haden may be limited in practice throughout the week, but is optimistic for his Week 2 availability so the corner can't be ruled out yet. The 30-year-old suffered the injury during Sunday's game against the Patriots, and could be receiving a rest day leading into this weekend's action. In any event, if Haden can't suit up, Mike Hilton and Artie Burns would be candidates to see increased work in his place.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories