Haden (leg) won't return to Sunday's game against the Colts, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Haden will have a short week to recover since the Steelers have a Thursday night game approaching. For the remainder of this afternoon, though, William Gay and Coty Sensabaugh will slot in as top cornerbacks.

