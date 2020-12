Haden (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Dale Lolley of DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

Pittsburgh's suddenly beat up on defense, with both Haden and Robert Spillane (knee) set to join Bud Dupree (knee) on the sideline. While Dupree's injury is season-ending, the other two starters should return at some point, with Haden's next chance to do so coming in Week 15 against the Bengals. Mike Hilton will start at cornerback opposite Steven Nelson in Haden's absence.