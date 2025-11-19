Porter posted three tackles (one solo) and one pass defense during the Steelers' 34-12 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

Sunday was an improved outing for Porter (from a fantasy perspective) compared to his zero-tackle performance against the Chargers in Week 10. He's logged three tackles or less in three of his last four games, but he's also recorded at least one pass defense in each of the Steelers' six games since the Week 5 bye. Over that span, Porter has posted 24 tackles (17 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and 11 pass defenses (one interception).