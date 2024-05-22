Porter (concussion) participated in OTAs on Wednesday, Chris Adamski of Triblive.com reports.
Porter was unable to finish the Steelers' wild-card loss to the Bills last season after suffering a concussion. However, the second-year pro was back on the field this week in preparation for his sophomore campaign, which is good news for the Steelers secondary.
