Porter (hip) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bills, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Porter missed some practice time with the injury this week after he was injured in last Sunday's loss to the Bears, but the cornerback is good to go for the Week 13 date with Buffalo. Porter has recorded 28 tackles (20 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and 11 pass breakups, including one interception, across eight appearances this season.