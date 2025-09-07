Steelers' Joey Porter: Dealing with hamstring issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porter is dealing with hamstring tightness after Sunday's 34-32 win over the Jets.
Porter was limited down the stretch in the contest, ultimately recording one solo tackle against New York. The cornerback's status will be worth monitoring at practice this week ahead of the team's Week 2 matchup with the Seahawks at home Sept. 14.
