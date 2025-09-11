Porter (hamstring) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Porter missed a second consecutive practice due to a hamstring injury that he picked up during the Steelers' Week 1 victory over the Jets. Head coach Mike Tomlin expressed optimism that Porter won't miss time due to the injury, but the third year corner will likely have to practice in at least a limited capacity Friday to have a chance at suiting up against the Seahawks on Sunday. Brandin Echols and James Pierre would be the top candidates to work alongside Darius Slay and Jalen Ramsey in the Steelers' secondary if Porter is not cleared to play.