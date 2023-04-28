The Steelers selected Porter in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 32nd overall.

Porter is the son of former longtime standout pass rusher Joey Porter Sr., though the younger Porter, a cornerback, is a much leaner (6-foot-3, 193 pounds) and faster (4.46-second 40) athlete. The younger Porter faced some concerns about his ability to cover downfield without drawing the attention of the refs, but in the Steelers' scheme, he'll likely have his tasks fine-tuned to his strengths such that it should be a close to ideal fit. The Steelers have normally maximized the talent of modestly-paid cornerbacks, so Porter is more talented than what Pittsburgh typically trots out on the defensive boundary.