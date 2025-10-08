Porter (hamstring) practiced in full Wednesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Porter hasn't suited up for a regular-season game since Week 1, but he appears to have emerged from Pittsburgh's bye in Week 5 fully healthy. The starting cornerback looks set to return to the lineup Sunday against the Browns. That will provide a notable boost for the Steelers' secondary, especially if Jalen Ramsey (hamstring), who is not practicing Wednesday, is unable to play or has his snaps managed.