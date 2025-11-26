Steelers' Joey Porter: Limited in practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porter (hip) was a limited participant in Pittsburgh's practice Wednesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN reports.
Porter's status comes as no surprise, as Mike Tomlin previously announced he would be limited in practice throughout the week. However, the 25-year-old is still expected to be good to go for Sunday's game versus Buffalo.
