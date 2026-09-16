Porter (NIR/conditioning) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Porter appears to have overcome the back injury that kept him out of last Sunday's 20-13 win over the Falcons. The cornerback is now limited as he continues to acclimate to NFL physicality, but there may be something else holding the 2023 second-rounder back. Porter expressed dissatisfaction in training camp when the Steelers didn't extend him, and the cornerback may still be apprehensive about suiting up for the franchise without guaranteed money in place.