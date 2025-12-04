Porter (elbow) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Porter appeared on the injury report Thursday with an elbow injury, but was still able to log a limited session. The ability to practice with a new injury bodes well for the starting cornerback's chances to suit up for Sunday's divisional contest with the Ravens. If the worst happens and the 2023 second-rounder is unable to go, the recently signed Asante Samuel will likely take over at outside cornerback.