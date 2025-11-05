Porter logged eight tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks, and four pass defenses (one interception) during the Steelers' 27-20 win over the Colts on Sunday.

It was a busy day for Porter, whose eight stops were second most on the Steelers behind Payton Wilson (14). Porter was credited with the first sack of his NFL career early in the third quarter, and he helped the Steelers seal the victory late in the fourth quarter, when he picked off an overthrown pass from Daniel Jones intended for Alec Pierce. Porter has logged 21 tackles (16 solo) and nine pass defenses in the four games since Pittsburgh's Week 5 bye.