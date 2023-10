Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin confirmed Tuesday that Porter is going to start at cornerback moving forward, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.

Porter got the start at corner opposite Patrick Peterson on Sunday against the Jaguars with Levi Wallace (foot) ruled out for the contest. Porter took advantage of the opportunity and recorded season highs in tackles (five) and defensive snaps (53). With Porter and Peterson as the starters, Wallace will move to the slot corner position.