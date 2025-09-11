Steelers' Joey Porter: Not practicing Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porter (hamstring) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Porter was forced out of Sunday's game against the Jets early after he picked up a hamstring issue, and now his availability for Week 2 is in doubt. He'll probably have to practice in some capacity Thursday or Friday to give himself a chance to suit up versus the Seahawks.
