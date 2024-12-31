Porter (knee) was a full participant in practice Tuesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Porter sat out last Wednesday's Week 17 loss to the Chiefs, but head coach Mike Tomlin indicated Monday that the second-year cornerback is expected to return to the field Saturday for the team's regular-season finale. Barring a setback in the final two practices of the week, that should be the case, as Porter was able to participate without limitations Tuesday. His return would likely send Cory Trice or Cameron Sutton to a rotational role.