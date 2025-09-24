Porter (hamstring) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Porter hasn't played since he injured his hamstring in Week 1 against the Jets. He hadn't even practiced since that contest, so his return to the field as a limited participant Wednesday suggests that he's making progress in his recovery. According to DeFabo, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Porter has a chance to suit up against the Vikings on Sunday.