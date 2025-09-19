Steelers' Joey Porter: Out again for Week 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porter (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Porter suffered the injury in Week 1 against the Jets and will now miss his second straight game. Brandin Echols will once again fill in at cornerback alongside Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay.
More News
-
Steelers' Joey Porter: Ruled out for Week 2•
-
Steelers' Joey Porter: Doesn't practice Thursday•
-
Steelers' Joey Porter: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Joey Porter: Dealing with hamstring issue•
-
Steelers' Joey Porter: Plays nine snaps Thursday•
-
Steelers' Joey Porter: Returns in limited capacity•