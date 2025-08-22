Porter (hand) played nine defensive snaps during Thursday's preseason win over the Panthers.

Porter had and the first-team defense had their reps limited Thursday, so he and fellow starting cornerbacks Darius Slay (ankle) and Jalen Ramsey were all limited to just nine snaps. That activity confirms, though, that Porter has fully recovered from the hand injury that hampered him earlier in training camp. Pittsburgh's secondary unit looks like one of the best in the league and is slated to enter Week 1 against the Jets on Sunday, Sept. 7 in good health.