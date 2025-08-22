Steelers' Joey Porter: Plays nine snaps Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porter (hand) played nine defensive snaps during Thursday's preseason win over the Panthers.
Porter had and the first-team defense had their reps limited Thursday, so he and fellow starting cornerbacks Darius Slay (ankle) and Jalen Ramsey were all limited to just nine snaps. That activity confirms, though, that Porter has fully recovered from the hand injury that hampered him earlier in training camp. Pittsburgh's secondary unit looks like one of the best in the league and is slated to enter Week 1 against the Jets on Sunday, Sept. 7 in good health.
More News
-
Steelers' Joey Porter: Returns in limited capacity•
-
Steelers' Joey Porter: Sits out practice Friday•
-
Steelers' Joey Porter: Maintains big role in second season•
-
Steelers' Joey Porter: Will play against Cincinnati•
-
Steelers' Joey Porter: On track to return Saturday•
-
Steelers' Joey Porter: Could return for Week 18•