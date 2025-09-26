Porter (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Vikings, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Porter has missed the Steelers' last two games after sustaining a hamstring injury in the Week 1 win over the Jets. However, he practiced in a limited fashion throughout the week, giving himself a chance to suit up Sunday. If Porter is able to return in Week 4, he's expected to start opposite Jalen Ramsey to form Pittsburgh's top outside cornerback duo.