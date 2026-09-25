Porter (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Sunday that the Steelers were expecting Porter to make his 2026 debut in Week 3, though he is still officially listed as questionable. The 26-year-old, who has also recently expressed his displeasure regarding his contract situation, may not see a full workload even if he's cleared to suit up. If that's the case, Asante Samuel could continue to be more involved, especially if Jamel Dean (ankle), who is also questionable, can't get on the field versus Cincinnati.