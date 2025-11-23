Steelers' Joey Porter: Questionable to return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porter (hip) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bears, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.
The cornerback made three tackles (two solo) before exiting. James Pierre should be the next man up at corner for the Steelers.
