Porter (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Porter was a limited participant in all three practices this week. The cornerback was unable to "ramp up" to full practice as the Steelers hoped, which may be telling about the 2023 second-rounder's status for Sunday's game. With consistent sessions logged, Porter could play, but the team may not be able to get the best play out of him and could open the young player up to further injury in a contract year.