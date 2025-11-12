Steelers' Joey Porter: Quiet night in Week 10 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porter logged zero tackles and a pass defense during the Steelers' 25-10 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.
Sunday marked the first time since Week 18 of the 2023 season that Porter failed to record a tackle. The third-year corner has 22 tackles (17 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and 10 pass defenses (one interception) through six regular-season games.
More News
-
Steelers' Joey Porter: Logs sack, interception in Week 9•
-
Steelers' Joey Porter: Healthy coming off bye•
-
Steelers' Joey Porter: Sitting out in Ireland•
-
Steelers' Joey Porter: Questionable for Week 4•
-
Steelers' Joey Porter: Opens week with limited practice•
-
Steelers' Joey Porter: Out again for Week 3•