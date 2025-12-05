Porter (elbow) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Porter was able to upgrade to a full participant on Friday, just a day after sustaining an elbow injury. The starting cornerback is set to suit up for Sunday's divisional matchup alongside fellow starter James Pierre, who was also cleared of injury designation. With both outside corners healthy, it remains to be seen how the Steelers plan to use recently acquired Asante Samuel.