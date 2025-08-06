Porter (hand) participated in Tuesday's training camp practice as a limited participant, Chris Ward of Steelers Now reports.

Porter missed the last three practices due to a hand injury, but he was cleared to wear pads Tuesday and participate in individual drills. Given that he doesn't have the green light to work in team drills, the 2023 second-rounder is trending toward being sidelined for the Steelers' preseason opener against the Jaguars on Saturday. The absences of Porter and Cory Trice (hamstring) have given Brandin Echols and Beanie Bishop the opportunity to rotate in with the first-team defense alongside Darius Slay and Jalen Ramsey.